1 hour ago

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has urged its members to ‘look out for one another’ in the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country.

Ghana has so far recorded six cases forcing the government to place a ban on all gatherings in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

In a message from the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Mensa Otabil, on Monday, 16 March 2020 on COVID-19 developments, the church acknowledged that even though the measures put in place by the government to prevent further spread of the virus “profoundly alter our normal way of life as Ghanaians, including how we assemble in various public places. It places limitations on assemblies of people of faith, including churches,” it is fully “supportive of these measures and would comply with them.”

Also, beginning from Tuesday, 17 March the church will conduct its worship as a congregation through its online platforms and urged all pastors to activate their “live streaming platforms” in order to minister to their congregation.

The message also urged “all church members to look out for one another. This is a good opportunity for us to show Christ to the world. He said, the world would know we are his disciples by our love one for another (John 13:35). Pray for one another, Connect with one another. Encourage one another. Help one another. Share with one another.”

ICGC says it has confidence in the Lord as the world goes through the pandemic.