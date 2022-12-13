2 hours ago

Dreams FC Goalkeeper Lord Bawa and FC Samartex 1996 goalkeeper Lawrence Ansah has been awarded as betPawa Premier League Goalkeeper of the Months of September and November respectively.

The FC Samartex 1996 Goalkeeper played two matches in November and did not concede a goal before the league was halted for the World Cup.

In a brief ceremony at the GFA Secretariat, former Ghana international Ali Jaara presented a goalkeepers glove and a goalkeeper’s jersey to the Dreams FC goalkeeper.

Dreams FC’s Bawa Lord Martey has also received a glove and goalkeeper’s jersey after emerging as Most Outstanding Goalkeeper for the month of September.

Martey emerged as winner after keeping two clean sheets out of three matches played in September.

It will be recalled that the national ex goalkeepers Union of Ghana recently announced a monthly reward system acknowledge the outstanding goalkeepers during the 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League season.