2 hours ago

Ebusua Dwarfs has officially announced the appointment of Lord Bright Ellis as their new head coach, succeeding the former goalkeeper Eddie Williams. Additionally, assistant coach Ali Yakubu has departed from his role along with Williams.

The decision to dissolve the technical team follows Ebusua Dwarfs' disappointing campaign in the Ghana Division One League.

Lord Bright Ellis, previously coaching at Holy Stars, has been entrusted with leading the team until the end of the season.

His coaching journey began with lower division sides Twin City FC and Alodaf FC in Tarkoradi. Ellis has also coached first-division teams Proud United and Sefwi Stars in the past.

Currently, Ebusua Dwarfs find themselves six points behind league leaders Holy Stars in zone 2 of the Access Bank Division One League.

With Ellis at the helm, the club aims to turn their season around and pursue a more successful trajectory.