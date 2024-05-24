2 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has advised the youth against choosing their marriage partners solely based on love.

Medikal, whose real name is Samuel Adu Frimpong said his marriage to Fella Makafui has ended despite his efforts to sustain the relationship.

The couple is now co-parenting and committed to ensuring their daughter receives the best in life.

In an interview, Medikal noted that, marriage is a completely different experience and love should not be the sole factor in selecting a partner.

“Before you get married, I don’t think love is enough. Love is not enough for two people to get into marriage. Marriage is a whole different ball game. If you love somebody, it doesn’t mean you should get married to them.

“Lovers need counselling, and family to talk to …don’t just love someone, you might end up making a big mistake, that’s the advice I will give people” he said in an interview on Starr FM.