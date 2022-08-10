2 hours ago

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Many Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh has presented 200 desks to the Municipal Education Directorate for onward delivery to some basic schools in the Municipality.

The MCE during the presentation thanked President Akufo-Addo for his continuous support towards education.

He said the culture of maintenance has been a problem for the people of this Country and therefore pleaded with the Education Directorate to advise authorities of the beneficiary schools to take good care of desks.

In acceptance, Mr. Samuel Kwesi Tettey, Municipal Director of Education thanked the management of the Assembly for the gesture.

He said since he assumed office this is the first consignment received from the Assembly and he believed that subsequent ones will follow soon.

He promised to admonish Heads of the beneficiary schools to take good care of the desks to last longer.