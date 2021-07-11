9 hours ago

Presiding Member for the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly, Mr. Benjamin Awuley Mensah has died.

The sad incident happened on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Confirming the sad news to Ghana Guardian, MCE for the area, Simeon Kwaku Tetteh, said, Benjamin Awuley Mensah was unwell for short period.

According to him, he received the news of his passing with shock, adding that the entire Odumase Krobo residents are mourning the man who made the development of the area his top priority.

Eulogizing the late PM, the MCE said he was the Development Instructor for the Assembly and contributed meaningfully to the growth of the Municipality.

He said the family will meet on Monday, July 12, to plan the funeral arrangement.