48 minutes ago

National Communication Director for Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Mr. Samuel Owusu Afriyie unequivocally has condemned what he describes as “careless” the recent utterances of some leading members of the National Democratic Congress against some security officers.

According to him, the outbursts of Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC National Communication Officer and their Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah are unfortunate and needless as well as inimical to the country’s fragile peace and infant democracy.

“The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) by this release unequivocally condemns the careless utterances by some leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in recent times. Such outburst are needless and inimical to our fragile peace and ‘infant democracy’.It is very unfortunate that Mr. Sammy Gyamfi (National Communication Officer) and Mr. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah (Director of Elections) of the NDC publicly issued threats to security officers of the state because they are dissatisfied with their professional conducts”, he condemned.

In a press release copied to Peacefmonline.com, Mr Owusu Afriyie indicated that threatening to purge security agents will not solve the problem but rather make the situation worse.

He added that Sammy Gyamfi should have been discrete and tactful as his threat to purge those officers will also do everything to make sure power does not does not change hands.

“If indeed the adage that tells us that “to be fore warned, is to be fore armed” holds true, then do you think that those officers who have been threatened would allow power to change hands as per Sammy Gyamfi’s anticipation? Discretion has always been the better side of valor, therefore diplomacy and tact must be adhered to in situations like this”.

Sammy Gyamfi on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show sounded clearly that they have the list of all the security agents who beat up members and executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), assuring that the NDC will take revenge against them.

He affirmed that the current NDC will not abide by the father-for-all behavior of the late President Atta Mills who easily forgave people in the NPP who brutalized members of the NDC; reiterating that the Mahama Administration will rule the country with “an-eye-for-an-eye” behavior.

“Now, in NDC, whoever will try this father-for-all behaviour, we will chase you out. Nobody is coming to do any father-for-all. The time of father-for-all was under the late President Atta Mills, he was called “Asomdwe Hene” and he said that whatever has happened in the past should be forgiven for the sake of peace but the person who brought his father-for-all behaviour is dead and gone but we the current generation of the NDC, we don’t subscribe to the father-for-all behaviour”, he threatened.