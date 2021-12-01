16 hours ago

Lucozade Energy, a global restorative energy drink brand, has joined the list of sponsors for the 2021 Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon (STM) fixed for Sunday, December 26.

The second edition of the marathon will be the first ever road event in Ghana.

However this event is attracting more sponsors and the one board is best energy drink Lucozade.

The annual Sekondi Marathon is scheduled to be launched on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The event which is under organisation of Medivents Consult was initiated in 2020 as part of activities marking the annual “Ankos Festival” held in December every year.

Medivents Consult holds the competition in partnership with local partners Total Marketing and Tours Limited (TTML) seeks to deliver one of the best marathons in the country.

About 1,200+ athletes are expected to compete for the ultimate prize in the 42 kilometre event that begins from Sekondi and ends in Takoradi.