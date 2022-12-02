15 minutes ago

Otto Addo says the famous Luis Suarez handball incident in 2010 is not a topic in his camp going into the crucial group H match against two-time World Champions Uruguay at Al Janoub stadium on Friday.

Ghana exited the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa thanks to the famous Luiz Suarez handball incident at the Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg.

The former Liverpool man handled the ball on the goal line to prevent Ghana’s second goal, before Asamoah Gyan blasted the spot-kick against the upright as Uruguay reached the semi-finals at the expense of Ghana 12 years ago.

"It's about perspectives. If the same incident with Suarez happened the other way round and Ghana reached the semis, Ghanaians would have said it was normal. For me, it's not a topic. I wish every player to do all he can to help his team qualify and sometimes sacrifice even himself for a red card," Addo said at pre-match press conference.

A win would guarantee Ghana a place in the round of 16. The match which is scheduled for 18:00 kick off will take place at Al Janoub stadium in Wakra.