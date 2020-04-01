2 hours ago

Ghanaian International defender Lumor Agbenyenu is currently on loan at Real Mallorca from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

Lumor Agbenyenu has been used regularly in Mallorca, but Sporting's left-back is not expected to remain with the Spanish club, which is fighting for survival in La Liga.

In Alvalade the plan is to loan the Ghanaian player back next season. According to the newspaper A Bola, the athlete will not have space in the squad of the team trained by Rúben Amorim, so the solution will be to put him on the road for another year and continue the evolution.

Lumor signed for Sporting in the winter of 2018, in exchange for 2.5 million euros paid to Portimonense.

The player has a contract with the lions until 2022. The left-back has never been able to assert himself at Sporting, having played nine games for the lions before being loaned to Goztepe and Mallorca. Lumor has a contract with the Alvalade club until 2022.