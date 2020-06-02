The Mallorca squad will be able to exercise fully this Monday at the orders of coach Vicente Moreno, in another phase of the de-escalation of professional football after the COVID-19 pandemic that on March 12 halted theLaLiga on matchday 28.

Moreno will be able to place eleven players in each sector of the field at the Son Bibiloni facilities in the traditional "partidillos". Until now, these trainings could not be held as practices were limited to groups of 10 or 15 footballers at most, as a result of restrictions for health security.

The main novelty in the first session with the entire squad will be the absence of Ghanaian left back Lumor Agbenyenu, with muscle problems that will prevent him from playing on FC Barcelona's visit to Son Moix.

Lumor has not participated in the training sessions carried out so far and it is feared that his discharge may be of long duration.