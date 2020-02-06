1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan has said John Dumelo who has been elected as the parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a social media politician.

According to her, John Dumelo is a social media politician hence he will not be accepted by the people in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

” Politics is not about pushing trucks in the community and putting it on social media to get 1m views, most of the people are not even in the constituency, some are in Afghanistan and Iraq. Politics is about what you do for the grassroots and youth in the Constituency,” Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Dumelo joined a host of others to clean the gutters and drains in some parts of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

In a viral video, the actor cum entrepreneur is spotted helping in the exercise by transporting a truck to offload its rubbish.

The 35-year-old is currently the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan revealed has presented 11 vehicles to her constituents to help bridge the unemployment gap and relieve the financial burden on some constituents, and to ensure growth and sustainable development.

She presented each electoral area in her constituency with a KIA Morning saloon car.

The electoral areas which benefited are Okponglo, Dzorwulu, Abelenkpe, West Lands, Tesano, Mempeasem, Roman Ridge, Christian Village, East Legon, Legon A and Legon B.

The New Patriotic Party has declared there will be no primaries at Ayawaso West Wuogon in the Greater Accra Region.

This is to allow the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, to go unopposed and run as the only Parliamentary candidate for the NPP in Ayawaso West Wuguon during the 2020 general elections.

This follows a joint declaration by the NPP National Council and National Executive Committee in a meeting held on October 21, 2019.