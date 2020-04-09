1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan donates food items to Constituents to support their 2 weeks lockdown, a directive declared by the President to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The items included; rice, cooking oil, onion, gari, sugar, corn dough, tubers of yam, alcohol-based hand sanitizers among others.

The aim of this humane exercise is to reach the aged, underprivileged and the vulnerable within the constituency to help release off the burden of discomfort during this trying moment.

The MP's lockdown relief van has covered all 11 Electoral Areas within the constituency namely; Tesano, Okponglo/Bawaleshie, Dzorwulu, Westlands/GIMPA, Abelenkpe, East Legon, Christian Centre, Roman Ridge, Menpeasem, Legon A and B

Subsequent to the campaign against the spread of the disease, Lydia Alhassan used the opportunity to sensitize and educate the people to adhere to the safety protocols in preventing the spread of the diseases and further urge them on the need to stay home to keep their families and loved ones safe.

The MP was assisted, on this tour, by the constituency executives of the NPP, Coordinators, Polling Station Executives and Volunteers in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency from all walks of life.