4 hours ago

Lynx Entertainment has finally spoken on Kuami Eugene’s relationship with the American record label EMPIRE.

In an official statement posted on Facebook, Lynx revealed that “it has inked a deal with EMPIRE to work on the project of one of Ghana’s most commercially successful acts, Kuami Eugene.”

Lynx described the deal as a “new strategic partnership” and a “pathbreaking alliance” meant to “expand” Kuami’s “horizons” and aimed at “projecting the career of the talented and hardworking singer & songwriter on the international market.”

“Kuami Eugene’s deal emphasises the Ghana-based” Lynx Entertainment “label’s trailblazing role in the African music industry since 2007,” the statement further mentioned before indicating that the song ‘Single’, also released today, Thursday, November 3, 2022, is the first of many collaborative efforts between Lynx and EMPIRE on behalf of the Ghanaian singer and record producer Kuami Eugene.

Last month, the artiste, born Eugene Kwame Marfo, tweeted: “I try saa say I go stay, buh chaley I for leff. Suro Nipa [downcast emoji],” to wit: “I have done my best to stay but I really have to leave. Beware of human beings.”

This sparked rumours about him leaving his record company of 6-years, Lynx Entertainment.

He deleted the tweet and that same day, Monday, 17 October 2022, followed up with another: “My new family EMPIRE, EMPIRE Africa [handshake emoji],” further encouraging the rumour mill.

Speculators cited social commenter, musician and activist Kwame A-Plus’ July 2022 assertion on UTV’s United Showbiz that he had been informed Kuami Eugene had a desire to leave Lynx.

After Eugene’s cryptic tweets, he announced a new song titled ‘Single’.

Read Lynx’s full statement below:

“Lynx Entertainment is delighted to announce that it has inked a deal with EMPIRE to work on the project of one of Ghana’s most commercially successful acts, Kuami Eugene.

“This new strategic partnership will see the 2020 Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year expand his horizons as he takes on the world with his music.

“Since 2021, Lynx Entertainment has been working closely with EMPIRE; a leading and innovative global label, distributor, and publisher in maximising opportunities and value for its artistes.

“Kuami Eugene’s deal emphasises the Ghana-based label’s trailblazing role in the African music industry since 2007.

“This pathbreaking alliance will aim at projecting the career of the talented and hardworking singer & songwriter on the international market.

“The coming weeks will see the BMI award-winner, Kuami Eugene, add up to his genre-bending repertoire beginning with the release of his highly anticipated song titled ‘Single’.”

Despite the statement, it is not clear who holds executive power over Eugene during "the project."

Some industry players have said per the deal, while Lynx is the management team, EMPIRE (EMPIRE Africa) is providing record label services.

Kuami is gearing up for the release of an anticipated extended play (EP).