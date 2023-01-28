2 hours ago

Ghanaian record company, Lynx Entertainment has officially released its new EP titled ‘Coming Soon’.

The project comprises five songs, ‘New Lords’, ‘Forever’, ‘Vibrate’, ‘High’ and ‘Weekend’ featuring BoiJake, DSL, St. Lennon, and Maya Blu, who are Lynx Entertainment’s latest signees.

Two new music videos from the EP were also premiered during the release party held at Jamestown Coffee in Accra on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The artists, known together as BDSM, performed to the admiration of patrons, to announce their readiness to lead a new revolution in the music industry.

Fortune Dane, DJ Vyrusky and Richie Mensah contributed to the production of the project.

The action-packed videos were shot and directed by Tigon Creative Studios and are currently available on all streaming platforms.

Sourcecitifmonline