48 minutes ago

French football club Olympique Lyon are reportedly not planning to retain Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah for the 2024/25 season, according to local media sources.

Nuamah, 20, joined Lyon on a one-year loan from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, which had recently signed him from FC Nordsjaelland for €18 million.

Despite showing his talent during his debut season in Ligue 1, where he made 29 appearances and contributed three goals and two assists, Lyon had a difficult campaign and struggled overall.

Lyon has shown little interest in making Nuamah's move permanent, and he is expected to return to RWDM in the Belgian League for the next season.

Rumors suggest that financial constraints are a major factor in Lyon's decision, as the club needs to reduce its squad for the upcoming season.

Despite these challenges, Nuamah has attracted interest from Italian Serie A team AS Roma. They are closely monitoring his situation and are keen to sign him, though his high price tag remains a concern.

Nuamah has also played a key role for the Black Stars, Ghana's national team, in their recent victories over Mali and the Central African Republic during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He scored the opening goal in the Black Stars' 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako, further highlighting his potential and value as a rising football star.