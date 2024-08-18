8 hours ago

The Assin Central Member of Parliament has appealed to Ghanaians to release their frustrations with the current government.

He explains that while he is also frustrated by the current government, he has chosen to let go of his frustrations and vote massively for the NPP.

Kennedy Agyapong spoke to an energized crowd at the Effiekuma police park in Takoradi on Saturday during a mini rally when he made this appeal.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the alternative would be detrimental for the youth he represents, which is why he has decided to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia despite his frustrations.

"I understand the bitterness and frustration that many of you feel, but I can confidently say that I am the most frustrated person among all. However, we have set aside our differences for the love of the party.

"So, I urge you to forgive your brothers and sisters, and let us work together towards a victorious outcome in the upcoming elections." Kennedy Agyapong appealed.

Source: MyNewsGh.com