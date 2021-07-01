2 hours ago

M.Y. Caesar Company, the producers of Dr Caesar Lina Energy Tea, has donated 25 packs of its products to the family of policeman killed in James Town bullion van robbery.

The donation is to support his one-week celebration.

The police officer, Emmanuel Osei, and a hawker, Afua Badu, were attacked by a group of armed robbers who trailed a bullion van in a taxi and on a motorbike and upon arrival at a less crowded location, fired indiscriminately, killing them instantly.

Donation

Presenting the items to the family, the Marketing Manager of the company, Mr Emmanuel Nansen Chayo, expressed his condolences to the family and described the attack as a shocking blow to the entire nation.

He prayed God gave the bereaved family and the nation the fortitude to bear the loss.

He mentioned that the donation was to enable the bereaved family and sympatisers build their immune systems as they mourn the untimely demise of their son.

Gratitude

Receiving the items, the father of the deceased, Mr Peter Kennedy Arthur, thanked Dr Caesar and the entire Management of M.Y. Caesar Company for the gesture and prayed for the success of the company.

He, however, indicated the products will go along way to help the family as they observe the one week observation of their beloved son.

Source: graphic.com.gh