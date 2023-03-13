2 hours ago

Maafia Nyame of Faith Ladies has been crowned as the NASCO Women's Premier League player of the month for February.

Maafia's outstanding showing led her to 3 goals in three matches in the month of February - as she won the NASCO player of the match twice in the process.

She beats off competition from Army Ladies' Zenabu Mumuni, Princess Owusu of Fabulous Ladies and Faiza Seidu of Northern Ladies.

She will take home a 32 inch NASCO Television set, a trophy as well as cash prize from title sponsors Malta Guinness.