2 hours ago

It looks like the long-standing feud between controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger and vlogger Maame Ngege is about to be reignited again.

Afia who at the moment has been using her social media pages to discuss the supposed divorce between Akua Ghana Most Beautiful and Dr Kwaku Oteng, has incurred the wrath of Maame Ngege.

Taking to her Instagram page to jumping to the defense of Akua GMB, Maame Ngege called out Afia Schwarzenegger.

The UK based vlogger captioned the photo, "Madam make sure you clean your dirty ass, very well before taking Akua's private issue on social media."

Afia has alleged that all is not well in the matrimonial home of Dr. Kwaku Oteng and Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah widely known as Akua Ghana Most Beautiful.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Afia claimed that the popular businessman, Dr. Oteng discovered that his fourth wife has allegedly been cheating on him.

To get to know the truth, it is alleged Dr. Oteng stormed the office of Akua GMB with a bottle of Schnapp, requested she invokes curses if she has never cheated on him since they married, however, Akua refused, insisting she is a Christian.

This according to Afia Schwarzenegger infuriated Dr. Kwaku Oteng who reportedly slapped his 4th wife thrice and further drove her out of the premises of Angel TV.

Afia is spotted with a glass of alcohol and a bowl of fufu with plenty of meat celebrating the supposed 'divorce' between Akua GMB and her husband.

In the video, she also claims she connected Akua GMB to Dr Oteng.