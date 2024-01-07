2 hours ago

Maame Yeboah Asiedu has been accused of divorcing her husband due to cheating

Nana Agradaa has alleged that media personality, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, was compelled to divorce her ex-husband because of his cheating escapade that was getting out of hand.

She refuted Maame Yeboah Asiedu’s claims of her husband divorcing her and insisted that her ex-husband’s extra-marital affair with other women was the main reason why she decided to quit the marriage.

Agradaa alleged that there was leaked audio in which Maame Yeboah Asiedu’s ex-husband was shedding tears uncontrollably, pleading with her to forgive him after having cheated on her with another lady.

She went ahead to advise men to stick to their wives and refrain from adultery because it could jeopardize their relationships.

Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Agradaa detailed how Maame Yeboah Asiedu divorced her husband due to cheating.

“If you listen to the leaked audio, the way the man is crying and begging Maame Yeboah Asiedu, you can tell he has regretted his actions but it's too late. This should tell Ghanaian men that if they are married, they shouldn’t allow adultery to ruin, it if not, they'll cry for five years and it won't be resolved. In one of the leaked audios, he [Maame Yeboah Asiedu’s ex-husband] said he had no relationship with the lady but he just had sex with her, are you not ashamed of yourself?

“It's about time Ghanaian men control their sexual desires and flee from adultery. No married woman would be happy if her husband cheated on her. Have you seen that upon all the cheating he is now crying and asking for forgiveness but someone has already won her heart? Maame Yeboah Asiedu will forever remain a woman of God because she preaches the word,” she said.

This comes after Maame Yeboah Asiedu claimed that it was her husband who divorced her and there was nothing he could do to salvage the situation.

Maame Yeboah Asiedu is yet to respond to Agradaa’s allegations of her husband’s cheating forcing her to quit the marriage.