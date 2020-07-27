2 hours ago

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has revealed why the tweet confirming the macron sponsorship deal with the GFA was pulled down from the FA's twitter handle.

The Football Association on Wednesday, 22nd July disclosed they had agreed a sponsorship deal with Macron Ghana (Koreen Kalaga Enterprise) worth GH¢1.6m to supply footballs for three of its competitions namely the Premier League,Division One League and the MTN FA Cup for the next three seasons.

There has been a lot of doubts about the credibility of the deal with many critics and naysayers saying that the deal is a hoax.

Others too have questioned why there has been no official communication or confirmation from the parent Macron company from Italy.

Surprisingly the tweet from the GFA confirming the deal between themselves and Macron has been pulled down and according to the FA's spokesperson,there was an error that is why it was pulled down.

"There was a mistake that's why the Ghana Football Association pulled the Macron contract tweet," he told Kumasi based Sikka FM.

Macron will supply the GFA a total of Five Thousand (5,000) pieces of footballs and One Thousand and Five Hundred (1,500) pieces of bibs every season.