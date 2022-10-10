2 hours ago

Ben Amisy Tsimanohisty Ibrahim from Madagascar will be the centre Referee for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations second round 1st leg qualifier against Mozambique.

Ibrahim will be assisted by compatriots Dimbiniaina Andrianarivelo (Assistant I), Pierre Jean Eric Andrivoavonjy (Assistant II) and Njaka Lovasoa Raharimanatsoa (Fourth Referee). Sinon Philip Georges from Seychelles will serve as the Match Commissioner whiles Artur Machava from Mozambique works as COVID-19 Officer.

The match is scheduled for the Maputo-Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto (Gazon on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 15H00.

The return leg will take place at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2022.