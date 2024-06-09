3 hours ago

In a pivotal match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Madagascar clinched a narrow 2-1 victory over Comoros, dramatically reshaping the standings in Group I.

This win at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, has now positioned all teams in a tight race for qualification after three rounds of matches.

Madagascar started strong, taking an early lead in the first minute. Rayan Raveloson, a midfielder from Auxerre, capitalized on a precise pass from Loic Lappoussin to put the Barea ahead.

Despite relentless efforts from Comoros to equalize, Madagascar maintained their advantage and struck again in the 66th minute.

Raveloson, once more, found the back of the net to secure a brace and double Madagascar's lead.

Comoros continued to fight back and managed to score in stoppage time. Substitute El Fardou Mohamed Ben netted a goal, assisted by Youssouf M'Changama, but it was too little too late to change the outcome of the match.

This victory has placed Madagascar at the top of the Group I standings, now tied with Comoros and Ghana, all having six points.

Mali and the Central African Republic are close behind with four points each, while Chad remains at the bottom without any points.

The upcoming matches promise more excitement and potential shifts in standings:

- Madagascar vs. Mali: Madagascar will look to leverage their home advantage when they face Mali on Tuesday.

- Ghana vs. Central African Republic: Ghana will host the Central African Republic on Monday night, aiming to secure a crucial win.

- Comoros vs. Chad: Comoros will face Chad, seeking to bounce back and strengthen their position in the group.

As the qualifiers progress, the competition in Group I remains fierce, with each team striving to secure their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.