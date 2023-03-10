7 hours ago

Following an invitation by the President of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, Brian H. Speers, the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, will from 5th-9th March 2023, participate in the 23rd Commonwealth Law Conference on the theme “Commonwealth Lawyers – common challenges in uncommon times” at Goa, India.

As part of activities for the conference, the Madina lawmaker is expected to present a paper on “Abolishing the death penalty in the Commonwealth – How successful have we been?”

This follows the introduction of Private Member’s Bills by Sosu to amend the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) and Armed Forces Act (1962) Act 105 to substitute life imprisonment for the Death Penalty.

The Commonwealth Law Conference is a prestigious biennial event attended by highly placed actors in the legal fraternity across commonwealth countries.

Sosu is expected back in Ghana on March 10, 2023.

Source: citifmonline