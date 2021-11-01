2 hours ago

The Police guard for the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Francis Sosu, has been interdicted for alleged misconduct.

According to a Police statement, Inspector Daniel Agbavor was interdicted for allegedly driving into a crowd last Monday (October 25, 2021) following a protest over the poor state of roads which was led by the MP, Francis Xavier-Sosu.

The statement said the incident was officially reported by two senior Police officers whose lives along with other civilians were endangered by the act.

"He is alleged to have recklessly driven into a crowd after a protest last Monday, 25th October, 2021, in the Madina Constituency, directly endangering the lives of two Senior Officers and other civilians," the statement signed by Director-General, Public Affairs of Police, ACP Kwesi Ofori said.

"The two officers have officially reported the incident to the Police Administration for investigations and possible disciplinary action".

The statement further disclosed that the Parliamentary Protection Unit has been tasked to assign a new guard to the MP.