The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has claimed that the DKM Microfinance scandal was a politically motivated smear campaign orchestrated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its Members of Parliament.

During a visit to the Bono Region, where DKM had multiple branches, he alleged that the true owner of the defunct microfinance company is a supporter of the NPP who has backed Vice President Bawumia’s campaign.

The DKM Microfinance scandal led to significant financial losses for thousands of customers, with millions of cedis vanishing after the company’s owners engaged in unauthorized investments.

To support his claims, Mahama provided public photos showing the two together and cited remarks made by former Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery as further evidence.

“Recently, Vice President Bawumia was seen in Nandom with the real owner of DKM. The man accompanying him is, in fact, the true owner,” Mahama stated.

“Former Interior Minister Ambrose Dery later admitted that the owner of DKM is a sympathizer of the NPP and one of the financiers of the Vice President. The lies they spread about me have now been exposed. The owner of DKM is actually affiliated with the NPP.”

Mahama further alleged that, the embezzled funds from DKM are being used to finance Bawumia’s campaign.