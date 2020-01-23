2 hours ago

Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Kojo Allotey Jacobs, has asserted that Former president Mahama and President Akufo-Addo are fond of appointing good-looking and extremely attractive women to government.

Citing an example of former EC Chairperson, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, who was elected by Mr. Mahama and the current EC boss, Madam Jean Mensah who was also appointed by President Akufo-Addo, Mr. Allotey Jacobs said both presidents have a thing for charming women.

“President Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo are good at circling out fine women with their pen. Charlotte is beautiful and juicy. Jean Mensah is the same,” he added

Speaking on Peace FM’s morning show “kokrooko”, Mr. Allotey Jacobs who was questioned on why he spoke about people’s wives in such a manner, backed his point with an example of David In the bible who admired Uriah’s beautiful wife.

He said the fact that both women are married does not prevent him from complimenting them.

“If someone’s wife is pretty, you have to say it even David admired Uriah’s wife. If you praise someone’s wife it means you are appreciating God’s work,” he stated



Credit: Ghanaweb