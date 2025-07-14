6 hours ago

Majority Leader and Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, has strongly condemned the actions of some military personnel in Bawku, following the alleged destruction of a revered statue and violent assaults on civilians.

In a statement released on July 14, 2025, Ayariga decried the demolition of the statue of the Zugran of the Kusaug Traditional Area, Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, which was reportedly carried out by members of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“I condemn, in no uncertain terms, the unacceptable act of destruction of the statue… by some military personnel,” he stated, warning that such actions threaten to deepen divisions in an area already grappling with tension and instability.

Ayariga also criticized the alleged use of excessive force by the military on July 13, calling it an act of brutality, even as he condemned a separate gun attack by an unidentified youth on a military-escorted vehicle — an incident he said further complicates the fragile situation.

Calling for calm and restraint, Ayariga urged the youth of Kusaug not to retaliate and appealed for a full government investigation into what he described as "infiltrations into the ranks of the military by elements who seek to politicise and further destabilise Bawku."

He extended condolences to affected families and emphasized the need for swift and decisive leadership to restore calm.

“The government must take urgent steps to investigate and restore peace,” he added.

The situation in Bawku remains tense, as the area continues to suffer recurring violence and distrust between the population and security forces, underscoring growing demands for accountability and long-term conflict resolution.