1 hour ago

Despite the difference in political affiliations, there is unity when it comes to Ghanaian politicians as exhibited by leaders in the two major political parties in Ghana.

At the funeral rites of the late paramount chief of Karaga Traditional Area, Naa Adam Mahama which brought together prominent members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and that of the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC), members of both parties were seen happily exchanging pleasantries.

Former President, John Dramani Mahama and Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were seen happily exchanging greetings with their elbows to prevent coronavirus.

Not only the two were seen exchanging greetings, Dr Bawumia was also seen exchanging same pleasantries with the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, with a lot of excitement, indicating ‘unity in diversity’.

Meanwhile, in a facebook post by Dr Bawumia, he indicated that "The observance of the funeral rites is crucial to consolidating the Dagbon peace process. The late Chief was a unifier in Dagbon and played various roles in keeping peace and stability in his traditional area and Dagbon as a whole. It is my prayer that Dagbon will continue to rise in peace and unity.”

Credit: Atinkafmonline