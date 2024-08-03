2 hours ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is set to commence the first phase of his 2024 election campaign tours in the Upper East Region today, Saturday, August 3.

Mr Mahama will spend four days campaigning in the region.

A statement signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the spokesperson for the flagbearer, and issued on Thursday, August 1, indicated that the former President will present his policies and vision to the electorate during this tour.

The statement noted that Mr Mahama will be accompanied by NDC party executives, stakeholders, and Members of Parliament, following the successful launch of his campaign in Tamale last Saturday.

This year’s campaign strategy, according to the statement, will focus on smaller events, community engagements, and targeted activities.

“John Mahama is committed to canvassing for support from the people of Ghana by leveraging his extensive experience as a leader and promoting the NDC’s development agenda as the best pathway towards building the Ghana we all want together,” portions of the statement read.