The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is beginning a four-day campaign tour of the Eastern region today.



The candidate will interact with chiefs and opinion leaders in various parts of the region on the tour.

The NDC leader, according to a statement by the party, will explain policies in the party’s 2020 manifesto to the people of the Eastern region.

“He will highlight plans in the NDC’s manifesto to create jobs, ensure universal access to healthcare through the Free Primary Healthcare policy,” the party said.

Mr. Mahama just ended his tour of the Greater Accra region with a meeting with young entrepreneurs on Wednesday evening.