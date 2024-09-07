3 hours ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama, has debunked claims that his campaign disrespected chiefs of Dromankese in Nkoranza North of the Bono East Region.

The chief, Obrempong Danso Abeam and his elders on Monday invoked curses on Mr Mahama and the NDC parliamentary candidate and MP, Joseph Mensah over what they term as disrespect.

They said Mr Mahama failed to honour his promise to visit the palace as part of his campaign tour.

They waited without meeting Mr Mahama until around 7: pm when they heard he had left the town.

However, the former President has stated the changes had been communicated in advance.

“An advanced team had gone because we knew that looking at that day’s program, we were going to get there late. And we didn’t want the situation where chiefs will sit and you’ll come late and they tell you, you did not respect them because we came late.

“And so the day before we had sent to tell the chiefs that we would not be visiting the palace but said that if they were willing, they should come and join us at the rally grounds,” he said while addressing the media.

According to him, the viral video of the chief invoking curses came to him as a shock.

“And so when we got to Dromankese, there was nothing like going to the palace. It was just going straight to the rally grounds so I was surprised to see a chief invoking curses against us at that place,” Mr. Mahama stated.

He disclosed that he met the chief who conceded to him that his sub-chief had erred in his public outbursts.

Mr. Mahama described the episode an “occupational hazard” and told reporters his campaign was working to make events more inclusive of traditional leaders whose areas they visited.

“I just want to tell our chiefs that we respect them and as much as possible, we will incorporate them into our program. Where it is possible to visit them in their palaces we will do so,” the former president assured. “But do not want to inconvenience them late in the night when we know our programs are running late,” he added.

Meanwhile, the issues have been resolved with the curses invoked.