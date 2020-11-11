3 hours ago

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, has gone contrary to the trend of prophecies that say John Mahama will win the election.

According to Owusu Bempah, John Dramani Mahama, who is seeking re-election to be the President of the Republic of Ghana for a second term, can never be president again in his lifetime.

The prophet told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday evening about how biblically, the Almighty God rejected Saul as the first king of Israel. Owusu Bempah explained that Saul did not ascend to the throne again because he never changed his mind, and likewise the Ghanaian presidency is over for John Dramani Mahama.

Owusu Bempah prophesied: “I want to tell him [John Dramani Mahama] to understand that all his campaigns across the country will yield no result. This is not because I hate the NDC; in fact, they should trust what I say because I prophesied about the sudden demise of Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur. If I [......] hated NDC, I wouldn’t have spoken about it.”

“John Dramani Mahama can never be President again. If they bring him again in 2024, he will still lose the election…Mahama can never be president again, read my lips!” Rev Owusu Bempah prophesied further.

Rev. Owusu Bempah indicated that he has now relaxed in his prayers for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s victory in the December election because everything now is in the President’s favour.

“The first time I saw John Dramani Mahama’s seat among the seats of ex-presidents in the country, then I saw that NDC made a big mistake for making him a flagbearer,” he revealed from his prophetic dreams and visions. “It is God who appoints and disappoints kings and the person that God has chosen at this time is Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

Rev. Owusu Bempah further reiterated that President Akufo-Addo is a gift to the nation Ghana, and added “Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s work is not yet done and he was chosen by God so we need to protect him very well.”

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempeh said he had a vision that a police team which was led by COP Kofi Boakye, was saluting the President which indicates that he had already won the election.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if COP Kofi Boakye becomes the next IGP in Akufo-Addo’s second term depending on the vision I had,” Rev. Owusu Bempah added.