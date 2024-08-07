1 hour ago

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has accused the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, of being responsible for the collapse of the Ghana movie industry.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, Chairman Wontumi said the power crisis that was experienced under John Mahama as president caused the collapse of the movie industry.

"The collapse of the Ghana movie industry was because of John Mahama. The dumsor he brought caused it," Chairman Wontumi is reported as saying in a flyer posted on social media by Abusua FM.

He further accused the previous government of causing major problems in the country and praised the NPP administration for the ‘good work’ done.

He urged Ghanaians to vote for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming elections, highlighting his promises of digitalization.

This comes amid concerns by stakeholders in the creative arts sector regarding the government's performance in enhancing the sector and its overall management of the country, including the fulfilment of promises made.

Many of these stakeholders have accused the government of neglecting and failing to fulfil promises made to the sector.

In his public address at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Dr. Bawumia unveiled his plans to boost the creative arts sector if he becomes president, which includes introducing digital and streaming platforms, providing tax incentives for movie producers, and implementing an e-visa policy for international tourists.

These promises come as the country gears up for the 2024 general elections set for December 7, 2024.

NDC flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama will be competing against Vice-President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, New Force Movement leader Nana Kwame Bediako, and Movement for Change leader Alan Kyerematen.

See the post below: