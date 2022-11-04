4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has paid a visit to the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to commiserate with him and his family on the loss of his mother, Mary Gyawubea Badu, popularly known as Auntie Mary.

Mr. Mahama was ccompanied by former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and high ranking members of the NDC.

Mr. Mahama expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and signed a book of condolence opened for the deceased by the family.

Auntie Mary passed was called to eternity on Monday, October 31, 2022, after a short illness.

She was 84 years old.

