21 minutes ago

President Akufo-Addo has expressed outright shock at the lies and fabrication being employed by the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama to wrestle power from the NPP.

He is astonished that someone who vehemently kicked against the Free SHS policy four years ago and said it will destroy our educational system is now claiming he initiated it.

The President says Ghanaians do not have short memory as has been claimed by the former President Mahama and they will teach him lies cannot win come December 7 elections.

He was speaking in an interview at Kumasi based Angel FM during his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.

Party supporters and some Ghanaians who heard the President talking on the Abrepo Junction based radio station which belongs to Dr Kwaku Oteng stormed the station dressed in party paraphernalia and colours.

Nana Akufo-Addo says he is surprised how John Mahama who said all manner of lies about free SHS is now claiming that he is the one who brought up the policy.

According to the President, it is clear and obvious that the NDC's campaign message has failed and they are resorting to lies and fabrication to survive.

"I remember that in 2016, he described the Free SHS policy as a dangerous one and that Ghanaians should not allow Akufo-Addo to come and destroy our educational system and the country with this free education. He even claimed that there are a lot of Africans countries that tried the policy but not successful with it," he said.