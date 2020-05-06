2 hours ago

The General Secretary of the main opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the erstwhile Mahama administration has made it easier for the current regime to confront the deadly coronavirus.

According to him, the massive infrastructure, especially in the health sector secured by former President Mahama has put the Akufo-Addo administration in a much better stead to tackle the virus efficiently.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been applauded for the measures he has put in place to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Several political watchers say the actions of the President, including his interventions have been timely and purposeful to the covid-19 pandemic.

But the NDC General Scribe contended: "Everything the government is relying on for the covid-19 battle is based on what we have done, he said in an interview on Kasapa 102.5 FM, daring the government to enumerate the interventions it has put in place in the covid-19 battle, which were not powered by the Mahama administration.

“The only thing they’ve done that doesn’t precede 2017 in relation to the covid-19 pandemic is the private Trust Fund which even have some underlying issues to it. Apart from that the hospitals, stabilization fund, the capacity of Noguchi, and even the free water, and power he’s giving Ghanaians were all interventions created during Mahama era,” he told host Kweku Owusu Adjei on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM.