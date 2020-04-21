39 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama selected 200 households in two communities in the Greater Accra Region and personally distributed some food items to them.

Each box delivered to each home contained a small bag of rice, oil, sugar, mackerel, canned tomatoes and other foodstuff.

Mahama said the food items were meant to sustain and keep the vulnerable and deprived persons at their homes to avoid community transmission.

“As part of my feed 20,000 household’s relief effort, I selected 200 households in two communities in the Greater Accra Region where I joined a team of volunteers to share some food items. The focus of my intervention was to support our brothers and sisters facing severe challenges as a result of the lockdown and the advice to stay home to help halt the spread of #COVID19,” he stated.

He explained his reason for personally delivering the food items saying, he needed to ensure adequate social distancing and respect WHO protocols.

“To ensure adequate social distancing and respect of the WHO protocols, I visited the homes and handed over the items to them, instead of a crowded distribution option.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the lifting the 3-week lockdown on Greater Accra and Kumasi, with effect from Monday, April 20.

He still maintains that all other social distancing measures be observed indicating that churches, schools both public and private, will remain shut.

Source: Ghanaweb