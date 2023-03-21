3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has officially filed his nomination form to contest for the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearership slot.

His forms were submitted on his behalf by a team led by the NDC’s Campaign Manager for the 2020 general elections, Professor Joshua Alabi.

While filing the forms, Prof. Alabi urged NDC delegates to give John Dramani Mahama a 99 percent endorsement to become the flagbearer of the party.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Prof. Joshua Alabi stressed that “Our party is firmly united behind John Dramani Mahama. 2024 is not going to be easy but what all the people and the country keep saying is that the NDC is coming back, but you know, when something belongs to you, and you don’t protect it, the thief will come for it, so we are not going to sleep even though the general belief is that the NDC is coming back.”

“We are going to work to ensure that we have a one-touch victory,” Mr. Alabi assured.

Other contestants in the race include former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Kwabena Duffuor, Ernest Krobeah Asante, and Kojo Bonsu.

Source: citifmonline