1 hour ago

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye says the campaign of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has become a one-man show.

According to him, former President John Mahama alone is campaigning for the upcoming elections as the NDC hierarchy from the National Chairman, General Secretary to the last person at the executive level have taken the back seat.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Nana B as he is affectionately called says the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot be bothered if the NDC think that the involvement of every member of the ruling party in the campaign is an indication that Ghanaians are not accepting their message.

“NDC has abandoned the campaign for John Dramani Mahama alone to do. From the National Chairman, General Secretary, National Youth Organizer to the last person at the executive level, they have not shown any concern . . . nobody is part of the campaign of John Mahama. If former President Mahama does not move, you don’t hear anything and if this is what they want ours to be like, then I am sorry for them,” he stated.

He added that the campaign of the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has fallen flat as he is finding it difficult to convince Ghanaians to bring him back to power after failing to deliver his mandate as President of the country, hence, they wish the same fate to befall the ruling party.

“Mahama is a lone ranger in the campaign and if that is what the NDC is expecting to see happen to the NPP campaign, that His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo alone will be campaigning like Mahama, then we are not using that approach . . . we are moving to every corner of the country with our campaign," he disclosed.

NPP Campaign teams

He mentioned that the campaign of the ruling New Patriotic Party is in five folds as President Nana Akufo-Addo leads one team, his Vice Dr Bawumia is with another team, the wife of the President Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo is also leading a team to campaign for the party and the wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia has her team and then finally the party itself has a team campaigning with a common goal.

He stressed that the campaign of the party includes Ministers of state, party executives and the grassroots executives.