23 minutes ago

Followers of former President Mahama are behind the indiscriminate littering that has engulfed some major cities in Ghana, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has alleged.

Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako was reacting to threats by the former President to scrap the Sanitation Ministry because it is a "useless" one.

In an interview with Peacefmonline.com, the Ashanti Regional Chairman noted that most of the people producing filth and "keeping Ghana dirty are people who support John Mahama".

According to the NPP Chairman, the plan by "John Mahama's boys to keep Ghana dirty, is borne out of hatred".

The promise by President Akufo-Addo's government to keep Ghana clean "doesn't make sense to them because of their evil intentions. They create more filth after the cities have been made clean and John Mahama is urging them to do that so that he would have the opportunity to criticize the NPP government".

Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi added that "Just watch out, all the filth are being created by people who support John Mahama."

"All the useless filth in Accra are being created by Mahama's boys. He has paid his boys to keep Accra dirty".

Former President John Mahama has said he does not understand what the Sanitation Minister, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is doing in that “useless” ministry.

According to Mr Mahama, “If the President had taken it [Sanitation Ministry] as one of his promises, then he has failed very badly, especially for the fact that you have a sanitation minister, you cannot understand what the sanitation minister is doing.”

The flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) indicated in a Facebook Live transmission on Monday, 23 December 2019 that he would scrap the Sanitation Ministry should he win the 2020 elections.

“We will move the sanitation ministry back to Local Government”, Mr Mahama said, adding: “I think it is one of the most useless ministries”.

He said owing to the uselessness of that ministry, the national capital, Accra, has become the “dirtiest” city in West Africa.