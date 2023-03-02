1 hour ago

The Convener of the John Mahama campaign committee, Professor Joshua Alabi, says the former President has what it takes to assist the nation out of its current economic crisis.

Professor Alabi made the remarks at the launch of John Mahama’s campaign which took place in the Cedi Auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, in the Volta Region on Thursday, March 2.

“John Mahama is capable of correcting the mess created by the Akufo-Addo government. He is coming back with experience, which is critical to the situation we find ourselves. There will be no trial and error with him.”

“We stand with him and are committed to be with him when he comes into power come 2025,” he added.

After losing the previous two elections in 2016 and 2020, John Mahama intends to run for president again in the 2024 polls.

The party is anticipated to conduct its presidential primaries on May 13, 2023.

Observers are backing calls for Mr. Mahama to go unopposed in the NDC’s upcoming presidential election.

Although the rules of the NDC permit an open contest for all qualified members of the party, allowing Mahama to go unopposed they believe will save the party both resources and time.

A political scientist and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Abdul Jalilu Ateku, said he does not foresee any significant threat to the victory of Mahama in the NDC’s primaries.

Dr. Ateku anticipated that the former President will win by a landslide victory in the internal polls.

He said none of the presidential hopefuls who have declared their intentions to contest on the ticket of the opposition NDC comes out stronger than Mr. Mahama.

But the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it is not perturbed about the decision of John Dramani Mahama to run for president.

Source: citifmonline