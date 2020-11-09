45 minutes ago

John Dramani Mahama is at the moment frustrated over the very system that he created when he was in office as President of Ghana, Jacob Osei Yeboah, running mate to the Independent Presidential Candidate in the 2020 elections, has said.

According to him, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) superintended an unfair system when he was the first gentleman of the land and is only complaining of the same system after he left office.

“Even now Mahama himself is frustrated. The former president, the system that he superintended, the unfairness in our system, now he is fighting for justice.

“Fighting for justice is about fighting for your dignity and he himself a former president is not happy and is frustrated,” Jacob Osei Yeboah said when he accompanied his presidential candidate, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, to pay a courtesy call on the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

He further asked journalists to speak against some of the corruption ongoing in the country presently.

“Once all of you as journalists, you are happy to talk about airbus scandal of $5million and all of you have kept quiet about Aker deal.

“Aker deal that Ghana had 49 per cent and amount involved was $5billion. That one we say it is not a scandal.

“PDS that a foreigner had to use ECG’s $11.25 million, which is more than $5 million and then we say that we have a Special Prosecutor who is happy to talk about Airbus.,” he said.