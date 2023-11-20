3 hours ago

Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says former President John Mahama has been addressing Ghanaians in a manner that suggests he has never been President of Ghana before.

Addressing thousands of people in the North East Regional Capital, Nelerigu, on Monday after he called on the Overlord of Mamprugu, following his election as flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia said between himself and Mahama, one has been president before and one has not, but the one who has been president before is speaking as though he has never been president before.

"Between the two of us, only one of us has been president before. That is John Mahama. He was president before. I have only been vice president. I have not been President before but by the grace of God, you'll make me President in 2025, in shaa Allah," Dr. Bawumia said

"Today, John Mahama is going around the country, and he is speaking to people as if he has never been president before. When we were suffering under his presidency, he told us he was a dead goat. A dead goat who had no feelings. Today he wants to resurrect and become a live goat."

Dr. Bawumia added that after Mahama failed to provide solutions to many societal problems as president, he has resurfaced and is pretending to have a magic wand.

"Suddenly he has all the solutions to our problems. But when he was president, what solutions did he bring to Ghana? Did he solve the unemployment programme? Did he create jobs? Did he tackle corruption? Did he issue Ghana cards? Did he build astro turfs? Did he abolish the three months pay policy for teachers? Did he establish Free SHS? He had no solutions to our problems."

Dr. Bawumia added that eventhough he is yet to become President, he has proposed and spearheaded programmes which have positively impacted the country.

"I have not yet become President but I as a Vice President, I have brought solutions to many of our problems," he said.

"We did not have a unique identity so I championed the government's policy for the Ghanacard. Today we have 17 million people issued with tje Ghanacard. Today, because of my proposal, we have no guarantor for student loan if you have a Ghanacard. Today Ghana has a digital property address system because we had a problem of no functional address."

He continued: "Before you could not transfer money between one teleco to another. But today, because of mobile money interoperability, you can transfer money Vodafone to mtn, to airtle tigo. Before, you could not transfer money between a bank account and a mobile account. Today you can do that. Today, you can renew the National Health Insurance on your mobile phone."

"Today, you can sit at home and buy electricity credit on your mobile phone. Today we have brought zipline drones and they are delivering medicines to 2700 hospitals and clinics across the country."

"Today, we have one constituency, one ambulance. And another idea I brought is Agenda 111. We are building hospitals in districts without hospitals. Other ideas I brought are Zongo Development Fund and Gold for Oil policy. Today you can aquire drivers license and passport online. Today you can file your taxes online."

Dr. Bawumia called for a comparison between himself and Mahama for a determination on who has the best ideas to transform the country.

"We have brought ideas to the table. Ideas is what transform a nation. And you can see as Vice President, what ideas I have brought to the table."

"What ideas did John Mahama bring?. Can you remember one idea John Mahama brought? Just one! Can you remember?