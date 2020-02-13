1 hour ago

Communicators of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been advised to leave the role of punching holes in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's maiden Town hall meeting to former President John Mahama.

Social Commentator and former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs believes monkeys play by sizes, thus NDC communicators are no match for Dr Bawumia and cannot elevate the level of discussions.

“The best person to respond to Vice President Bawumia currently is Mahama. I will wish that . . . he has that communication skills, highly intelligent and can make a presentation to the understading of people . . . it is best he will respond to him instead of our communicators,” he said while contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Wednesday.

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia on February 11, 2020, addressed a maiden town hall meeting in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region which focused on government's achievements and promises fulfilled so far.

Dr Bawumia used a combination of graphs, tables and text, to support his claim that the Akufo-Addo administration had largely delivered on its manifesto promises, especially on the economy.

“The data shows that Ghana’s macroeconomic fundamentals are strong. Indeed, the strength of Ghana’s fundamentals was confirmed recently by Moody’s Ratings which changed Ghana’s sovereign ratings from B3 with a stable outlook to B3 with a positive outlook. This is unprecedented for an election year,” Vice President Bawumia pointed out.

Source: peacefmonline.com