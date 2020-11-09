1 hour ago

Deputy Minister of Information Pius Hadzide has lashed out heavily against the Flagbearer of the NDC, former President John Mahama, describing him as incompetent and not capable of leading the country into prosperity.



The Deputy Minister made these comments at the 10,000 Walk for Victory at Mpraeso on Saturday while addressing the mammoth crowd of enthusiastic party youth from across the Mpraeso constituency.

“This country has tried Mr Mahama before and he failed miserably. Mahama gave us Dumsor, cancelled allowances, gave us unemployment and run down the economy,” Mr Hadzide noted, adding that voting for Mahama was akin to asking a carpenter to make your dress. “carpenters can’t make dresses same way Mahama can’t govern”

“We are aware of the Coronavirus and we know that wearing a mask, social distancing and the other protocols can help as defeat COVID-19. But there is another virus; the NDC and John Mahama and we must defeat that virus by turning out in our numbers to vote number one; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all NPP Parliamentary Candidates” Mr Hadzide said.

The Deputy Minister appealed to the constituents of Mpraeso to come out in their numbers on December 7 and vote massively for Nana Akufo for President and Davis Opoku Ansah for MP to protect the gains we have made as a country including the free SHS, planting for food and jobs, restoration of allowances, regular and cheaper electricity, among others.