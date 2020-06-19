1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, saying his successor cannot differentiate between what “promises” are and what “visions” are.

He said after the incumbent president has failed to fulfil his “lofty” promises to Ghanaians, he has made a U-turn, calling them “visions” for the country.

The former president stated these on Thursday night in a live broadcast on his Facebook page.

It was to interact with his followers on that platform as regards some of the happenings in the country.

His major concern was the Akufo-Addo-led government’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, accusing it of poorly handling public education on the safety and preventive measures against the disease.

Mr Mahama, who was president of Ghana between 2012 and 2017, said this government is only known for making promises it cannot keep.

Recently, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party Mr Mahama leads, scored the Akufo-Addo-led government 14 per cent in the fulfilment of its promises.

Most of these promises in 2016, the NDC claims, have been labelled as “visions” by the president.

“Ghanaians understood perfectly well what promises were made to them in 2016,” Mr Mahama, who also served as Vice President before becoming President, said, adding that Mr Akufo-Addo now picks and chooses what promises are and what visions are.

He said the Ghanaian voter will determine how those “promises” or “visions” have been fulfilled on December 7, 2020.

“Ghanaians will take into the polling booth what their understanding and perception of what they believe constitute the level of fulfilment of the promises that you made to them before the last elections.”