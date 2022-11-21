37 minutes ago

Former President John Mahama has commiserated with the family of a former Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey.

The visit to Prof Botchwey’s residence on Monday was on the back of his death on Saturday, November 19, 2022. credit: TV3 Ghana

Also present was a former Local Government Minister, Ato Kwamena Ahwoi, and a former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alhaji Hudu Yahyah among other NDC gurus.

The longest-serving Minister is said to have passed at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

The late economist served in office alongside Ghana’s longest-serving head of state, the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings. Credit: TV3 Ghana

It was from the military era of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) (1982 to 1991) and the constitutional period of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) (1992 to 1995).

Prior to his death, he was also a member of the NDC Council of elders.