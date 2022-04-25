4 hours ago

Former President John Mahama on Sunday, 24 April 2022, joined Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to worship at the Perez Chapel, Dzorwulu in Accra.

The visit was to formally congratulate the man of God who recently celebrated his 60th birthday before his consecration as Archbishop of the Perez Chapel, formerly World Miracle Church International.

Also present at the service was NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, a former National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) boss; Sylvester Mensah, Director of Elections; Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Ningo Prampram MP; Sam George who is also a member of Perez Chapel, among others.

Mr Mahama in his address to the church eulogised Archbishop Agyinasre for his exemplary contribution to national development.

“Belated birthday wishes especially as I was unable to join you to commemorate the important milestone of 60 years. Let me state that I have known the Archbishop for many decades… for a very long time, since his days as a young pastor.

“We are both old now. I have as a politician and former President remained close to the Archbishop and I have on many occasions sought him out for his wise counsel,” Mahama eulogised.

The former President added: “I have no doubt that considering the Archbishop’s life as a pastor, his exemplary contribution to the growth of the church and to our national development, he has stood firm in his service to the Lord.

“He has throughout the years remained steadfast and focused and I have no doubt that his rise to the level of an Archbishop has been ordained by the good Lord. Congratulations my brother. The Lord has been faithful and will continue to be with you all the days of your life.”

He went on to thank Archbishop Agyinasare and the congregation for what he said was their support for him and his family.

“Lordina, the children and myself extend our warm felicitations to you, your family and the church. As our moral voices, we expect, you to continue to speak truth to power as you have done over the years,” he stated.